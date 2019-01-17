January 17, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

S.C. Aquarium launches 2019 after hours program starting Fri. Feb. 1 

Turtley awesome

Drink booze and laugh at ducks at after hours events!!
  • Courtesy of S.C. Aquarium media room
  • Drink booze and laugh at ducks at after hours events!!
Who says aquariums are just for kids? The South Carolina Aquarium is continuing its After Hours Program — all-inclusive night events at the aquarium reserved for those 21 and up. Attendees can enjoy a night of wildlife with like-minded adults as they're treated to small plates from the Aquarium's Good Catch partners, plus beer and wine.

The series launches Fri. Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Oysterfest, a bivalve bonanza featuring bites from Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, The Mills House, Charleston Harbor Fish House, Fleet Landing Restaurant and Bar, CRU Catering, and B. Gourmet Catering. Tickets are $45 per person, $75 VIP.

Then, in the spring, enjoy a glass of vino at the next After Hours event, a Carolina Wine Mixer on Friday May 17 starting at 7 p.m. Following the mixer, there will be a Jazz on the Harbor themed after hours event Fri. June 7; Beer from Here Fri. Aug. 16; and Southern Spirits on Oct. 25, a spooky almost-Halloween happy hour. Purchase tickets online to any or all of the after hours events.

Event Details Aquarium After Hours
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Fri., May 17, 7-10 p.m., Fri., June 7, 7-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m.
Price: $45+
