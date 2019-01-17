S.C. Aquarium launches 2019 after hours program starting Fri. Feb. 1 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of S.C. Aquarium media room
Drink booze and laugh at ducks at after hours events!!
Who says aquariums are just for kids? The South Carolina Aquarium is continuing its After Hours Program — all-inclusive night events at the aquarium reserved for those 21 and up. Attendees can enjoy a night of wildlife with like-minded adults as they're treated to small plates from the Aquarium's Good Catch partners, plus beer and wine.
The series launches Fri. Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Oysterfest, a bivalve bonanza featuring bites from Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, The Mills House, Charleston Harbor Fish House, Fleet Landing Restaurant and Bar, CRU Catering, and B. Gourmet Catering. Tickets are $45 per person, $75 VIP.
Then, in the spring, enjoy a glass of vino at the next After Hours event, a Carolina Wine Mixer on Friday May 17 starting at 7 p.m. Following the mixer, there will be a Jazz on the Harbor themed after hours event Fri. June 7; Beer from Here Fri. Aug. 16; and Southern Spirits on Oct. 25, a spooky almost-Halloween happy hour. Purchase tickets online
to any or all of the after hours events.
@ S.C. Aquarium
100 Aquarium Wharf
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Fri., May 17, 7-10 p.m., Fri., June 7, 7-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m.
Price:
$45+
