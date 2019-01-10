S.C. Aquarium hosts talks on million-year-old mammals, animals' love lives, and more 

click to enlarge
If one of your New Year's resolutions was to learn more about the community and environment around you, consider attending one of the South Carolina Aquarium's Holland Lifelong Learning programs, which kick off next week.
The program strives to help adults explore key issues regarding conservation, marine science, and research with experts leading the discussion along in a casual social atmosphere. Tickets for each event start at just $5 for students and Aquarium Members, and are $10 for the general public.
The first seminar of the year is next Wed. Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mace Brown Museum at the College of Charleston. The College’s adjunct lecturer, Dr. Bobby Boessenecker, will give a special presentation about the history of marine mammals and how they have changed in the last few million years in his lecture "Unearthing a Mystery: Stories from Marine Mammal Paleontologists."
This talk starts promptly at 6:30 p.m., but those who want to learn even more about marine mammals can take a tour of the museum. Museum tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and are led by Sarah Michalies, the collections manager at the Mace Brown Museum.
On Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the South Carolina Aquarium, Ron Magill will host a 21 and over talk “Love on Land and Sea: An Evening with Ron Magill."
Magill is a photographer and wildlife expert whose skills have led him to countless television appearances. Some of Magill’s most notable appearances include the Today Show, Good Morning America
, a recurring animal segment on the Dan Lebatard Show on ESPN, and a Spanish television program called Mundo Salvaje con Ron Magill
. Join Magill as he gives attendees a sneak peek at animals love lives that are sure to make you laugh — and maybe blush.
This March, check out a seminar that shifts away from marine life and talks about the ocean environment. At the American Theater on Fri. Mar. 22 at 6 p.m., Fabien Cousteau — ocean conservationist and first grandchild of acclaimed explorer Jacques Cousteau — will be holding the Holland Lifelong Learning Final lecture "World of Wonder: What Lies Beneath." Cousteau, along with a revered group of experts, will answer audience questions in an attempt to shed some light on the dark mystery that is our oceans.
Learn more about all of the aquarium's programs online at scaquarium.org
.