S.C. Aquarium holds first public sea turtle release of 2018 tomorrow, May 10 

Bon voyage Coral and Rhaegal!

Tomorrow, Thurs. May 10 at 2 p.m., head to IOP County Park for the first public sea turtle release of 2018. The South Carolina Aquarium will release Coral, a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle found last summer floating near Edisto Island, and Rhaegal, a loggerhead sea turtle discovered at Little Island Park in Virginia Beach, Va. and transferred to S.C. via the Virginia Aquarium. Coral and Rhaegal bring the total of sea turtles released by the aquarium over the past decade to 251.

In partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the  Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center works to rescue, rehabilitate, and release sea turtles that strand along the South Carolina coast (and, in Rhaegal's case, beyond). The Sea Turtle Care Center currently has 14 patients in its care. 
