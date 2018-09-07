S.C. Aquarium announces 2018-19 Holland Life Learning Program series 

The South Carolina Aquarium will hold a six-part lecture series for its Holland Lifelong Learning Program, now in its fourth season. The programs are conducted by experts in their respective fields and will connect attendees with the wild like only an expert can.



The series kicks off Wed. Sept. 19 with the debut lecture: “A Balancing Act: Understanding Life on Local Reefs.” Check out a few highlights below, and find the full lineup online at scaquarium.org/lifelonglearning.





A Balancing Act: Understanding Life on Local Reefs

Wed. Sept. 19

SC Aquarium

SCDNR artificial reef coordinator Robert Martore and South Carolina Aquarium senior biologist and dive safety officer Arnold Postell take the audience on a virtual journey of what lies beneath: be it a ship lost to the water or a concrete cone, the ocean has laid claim to many items. Experience a diver’s view as you venture below the surface to see what now lives on man-made structures, and see why the importance of artificial reefs are needed to maintain a balanced ocean.