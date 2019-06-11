Save the turtles! With a Bulls Island beach evening tour on June 23 

click to enlarge
Learn more about these little guys.
Coastal Expeditions hosts a special 3-hour boat and beach evening tour on June 23 to educate people about all the efforts that go into protecting sea turtle nests. You can buy your tickets ($75) online
. All proceeds go directly to Cape Romain's Sea Turtle Team.
This year, nesting is at a record high. While this is good news for the sea turtles, the Sea Turtle Team at Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge needs $40,000 to maintain their efforts in protecting these creatures.
So far, fundraisers have raised $10,000. That is where the boat and beach evening tour comes in; help raise money by buying tickets.
The ferry tour will leave from Garris Landing and guests will get a 30-minute ecotour through the edges of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, led by Coastal Expeditions' naturalists. The boat lands at the southern beach of Bulls Island, the site of the sea turtle nesting spots.
Captain Chris Colley will then educate the group on the activities and responsibilities of the sea turtle volunteers in order to protect these endangered creatures.
Check out all of Coastal Expeditions offerings (they have a lot, y'all) online at coastalexpeditions.com
.
@ Garris Landing
498 Bulls Island Rd.
Awendaw,
SC
When: Sun., June 23, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.
Price:
$75
