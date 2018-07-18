July 23, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Saturday's Charleston Battery game benefits the Center for Women 

We're talkin' frisbee fun

Watch soccer, play frisbee, donate to a good cause. What's not to love?
  • Watch soccer, play frisbee, donate to a good cause. What's not to love?
Still in a World Cup state of mind? Good, because (gentle reminder) you can watch soccer right here in town at MUSC Health Stadium, home of the Charleston Battery. This Sat. July 28 at 7 p.m. the Battery takes on the Richmond Kickers, and while we're sure the game will be great, we're even more excited about halftime.

Charleston's Center for Women will be selling $1 frisbees to attendees at this Saturday's match, which will then be used in a "fun opportunity" to win prizes at halftime. All of the frisbee sales will support the Center for Women.

And to really sweeten the deal, this Saturday is also fan appreciation night. Take advantage of a BOGO deal for general admission tickets; you can apply the discount when you buy the tickets online.
Event Details Charleston Battery Women's Center Fundraiser
@ MUSC Health Stadium
1990 Daniel Island Dr.
Daniel Island
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., July 28, 7 p.m.
Price: $18
