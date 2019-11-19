Santa in the Swamp returns to Cypress Gardens next month 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
What's good, Santy Claus?
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better get ready for Santa to trade his sleigh for a flat-bottom swamp boat during a visit to Cypress Gardens
on Sat. Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Admission is $10/adults, $6.50/seniors, and $5/ages 6-17. Children ages 5 and under are free.
This will be Santa's much-anticipated return to the Cypress Gardens park after his last visit in 2014. He'll be floating around the swamp and greeting his merry visitors on the front stage inside the park. Keep an eye out, because you might even see the Grinch sneaking around as well.
Adults, kids of all ages, and even furry friends are welcome to be a part of this festive outdoor event. After you meet Santa, stick around and peruse the vendor booths offering one-of-a-kind gifts. There will also be food trucks and children's crafts on site.
For more information, visit the Santa in the Swamp event page
.
@ Cypress Gardens
Cypress Gardens Road
Downtown Charleston
Charleston,
South Carolina
When: Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price:
$10/adults, $6.50/seniors, $5/ages 6-17
Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and Holiday Happenings