Safety first: Pet Helpers offers discounted mircrochipping just in time for the Fourth of July 

Event Details Pet Helpers Microchip Special @ Pet Helpers' Adoption Center 1447 Folly Road James Island Charleston, SC When: Fri., June 28, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Price: $10 Nature + Pets Map

On Fri. June 28, take your best friend(s) to Pet Helpers to get them microchipped before the Fourth of July, a holiday that usually leads to a rise in lost animals (fireworks are scary!) For one day only, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. microchipping is just $10.Normally $25, this special discount makes it even easier for you to find your pal if they run away next week.Walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at pethelpers.org