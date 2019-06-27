Safety first: Pet Helpers offers discounted mircrochipping just in time for the Fourth of July 

click to enlarge
On Fri. June 28, take your best friend(s) to Pet Helpers to get them microchipped before the Fourth of July, a holiday that usually leads to a rise in lost animals (fireworks are scary!) For one day only, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. microchipping is just $10.
Normally $25, this special discount makes it even easier for you to find your pal if they run away next week.
Walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at pethelpers.org
.
@ Pet Helpers' Adoption Center
1447 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., June 28, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Price:
$10
Nature + Pets