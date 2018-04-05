Rusty Bull Brewing celebrates High Five Day with a big ol' party 

Provided

Let’s get real, a good high five is a thing of beauty. Who doesn’t remember the countless hours spent as kids trying desperately to nail the no look five with friends, listening carefully to advice about staring at elbows. Eventually we grew into the more advanced moves, like the down low five and fancy BFF handshakes that proved to the schoolyard whose friendship was the best.On Thurs. April 19, Rusty Bull Brewing and Vive Le Rock Productions are giving you a chance to recapture the thrill of the five with a National High Five Day Party. Starting at 4 p.m., they’ll have live music from Whiskey Diablo, a special Rusty Bull Hi-C inspired brew (available only at the event), and a high-five contest.See if you’ve still got the handshake chops by creating a special high five with a partner, showing it off at the event, and then posting it on social media with the hashtag #RustyBullHighFive. The contest will be judged by Box of “Box In The Morning,” and the winner will receive a grand prize package.The first 40 people in the door get a swag bag with freebies from The New Primal, CanYouHandlebar, and more. Dough Boyz Pizza food truck will be serving pies all night, and in the front parking lot, American Biker is hosting a Vintage Bike Show.