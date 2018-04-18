14 Charleston rooftop bars to visit this spring ... or right now 

Can't ya just feel the breeze now? It's rooftop season, y'all, and even though heat rises, we can assure you that it's always cooler on the tippity top of a building. From laid back breweries to more upscale spots, we've rounded up the best places to sip high in the sky.
On the peninsula
Uptown Social
Vibes:
Sports bar.
When to go:
Saturday day drinking.
Who to bring:
This is the perfect time to get that big group of friends together for merry making and drink guzzling.
What to order:
Uptown Social specializes in bar food. Order up one of their many pies; the wings are brined, smoked, cooled, and fried and come in orders of 6, 12, 24, and 50. You can't go wrong with the Parmesan truffle fries, and the slider choices include pulled pork, BLT, or Sloppy Joe. And you have to get the frozen drinks on the rooftop. Try the High Noon Grapefruit frosé.
Pour Taproom
Vibes:
Serve yourself.
When to go:
Happy
hour Mon.-Thurs. from 4 to 7 p.m. you get 25 percent off all beverages.
Who to bring:
Your picky friend who doesn't like standard brewery selections.
What to order:
Pretty much anything your heart desires. Craft breweries from here and afar are represented on their massive tap wall, and they also have vino and cocktails, too — we're talking 70 plus choices. This is also a bar food rooftop — order a big pretzel, wings, hot dogs, and more fare of that ilk.
The Rooftop Bar at Vendue
Vibes:
Upscale, but not chi chi.
When to go:
Saturday night or Sunday day.
Who to bring:
Your 'rents or visiting friends.
What to order:
A Pimm's cup — might as well put your pinky in the air with a proper British cocktail.
Revelry Brewing Co.
Vibes:
Chill AF.
When to go:
You can't beat an after work pint on this rooftop.
Who to bring:
Your four-legged bestie — Revelry is notoriously fido friendly, and guaranteed there will be other pups you'll run into for a boozy play date.
What to order:
The sushi burrito from Tobo Sushi and a pint (or three) of the Never Sunny New England IPA.
The Watch Rooftop
Vibes:
Upscale, trendy.
When to go:
Go for the film series — Thurs. May 17
they'll be showing Dazed and Confused.
For
$10 per person you get a ticket, popcorn, soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy.
Who to bring:
Your sig o or bestie. Or ride solo — it's ok to go to the movies alone.
What to order:
Split a bottle of rosé for $34 (or again, you can have the bottle for one).
Balao Seafood
Vibes:
Raw bar meets Market Street.
When to go:
Weekday dinner — the fresh menu won't leave you feeling bogged down.
Who to bring:
Make it a date night.
What to order:
How can you not at least try the "sushi on the half shell?" Pavilion Bar
Vibes:
Perpetual bachelorette party meets upscale oasis.
When to go:
A sunny weekend, so you can perfect your tan with a drink in hand.
Who to bring:
Your most fun friend or friends.
What to order:
A martini — they offer nine iterations for god's sake. Stars
Vibes:
Perpetual bachelor party meets regular weekend hangout.
When to go:
Weekend evening — even though it gets crowded, it's a great place to people watch while cooling off and checking out the skyline.
Who to bring:
A friend or friends who won't get roped into an unruly bachelor party.
What to order:
When it's busy your best bet is a beer or basic cocktail. The Cocktail Club
Vibes:
Chic spot for after work drinks, party haven for weekend bacchanalia.
When to go:
Thursday night for pre or post dinner libations. It's the classy way to ease into the weekend.
Who to bring:
Out of town friends or (fun/adventurous) coworkers.
What to order:
All their specialty cocktails are killer (hence the name). We've been loving the Killer Tofu made with Espolon Reposado Tequila, curacao, mexican tarragon, fresh beet, lemon, and pineapple juices.
click to enlarge
Eleve at the Grand Bohemian
Vibes:
Eleve-ated garden party with a dash of Mad Men mod.
When to go:
Weeknight dinner...treat yo self.
Who to bring:
The rents. Or a date for a special occasion.
What to order:
Lump crab cakes and the Bohemian Blend vino.
Skinny Dip
Vibes:
Instagram porn meets boutique meets co-working space (with a bar).
When to go:
During the weekday for a work break or for work with a side of sun. They close at 6 p.m. daily.
Who to bring:
Yourself! And a book or laptop.
What to order:
Frosé if you're feeling frisky, or a granola bar and espresso if you're on that work grind.
Mariott's Aqua Terrace
Vibes:
Laid back beachy.
When to go:
Before a RiverDogs baseball game down at the Joe.
Who to bring:
The whole crew.
What to order:
Stick to brews, they pair best with the hot dogs you'll be feasting on. The bar has quite a selection of Carolina beers for six buckaroos.
Off the peninsula
Folly Beach's Snapper Jack's
Vibes:
Folly AF.
When to go:
After the beach on a weekend.
Who to bring:
Your beach buds or just yourself — everyone is friendly on Folly.
What to order:
Fried seafood or anything from the steamer. You're on the beach, fruits de mer is where it's at.
Shem Creek's Red's Ice House
Vibes:
Perpetual spring break infused with the catchiest Luke Bryan song you can think of.
When to go:
After a trip to Sullivan's or IOP.
Who to bring:
The bigger the group the bigger the party, and you will have someone to share buckets of beer with.
What to order:
Buckets of beer, obviously. And coconut shrimp is just the ticket after a long day in the sun.