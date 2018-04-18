April 26, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

14 Charleston rooftop bars to visit this spring ... or right now 

Head in the clouds, face in a beer

kl-4023.jpg

Keely Laughlin

Can't ya just feel the breeze now? It's rooftop season, y'all, and even though heat rises, we can assure you that it's always cooler on the tippity top of a building. From laid back breweries to more upscale spots, we've rounded up the best places to sip high in the sky.

On the peninsula

Uptown Social
Vibes: Sports bar.
When to go: Saturday day drinking.
Who to bring: This is the perfect time to get that big group of friends together for merry making and drink guzzling.
What to order: Uptown Social specializes in bar food. Order up one of their many pies; the wings are brined, smoked, cooled, and fried and come in orders of 6, 12, 24, and 50. You can't go wrong with the Parmesan truffle fries, and the slider choices include pulled pork, BLT, or Sloppy Joe. And you have to get the frozen drinks on the rooftop. Try the High Noon Grapefruit frosé.
Location Details Uptown Social
587 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Map
Pour Taproom
Vibes: Serve yourself.
When to go: Happy hour Mon.-Thurs. from 4 to 7 p.m. you get 25 percent off all beverages. 
Who to bring: Your picky friend who doesn't like standard brewery selections.
What to order: Pretty much anything your heart desires. Craft breweries from here and afar are represented on their massive tap wall, and they also have vino and cocktails, too — we're talking 70 plus choices. This is also a bar food rooftop — order a big pretzel, wings, hot dogs, and more fare of that ilk.
Location Details Pour Taproom
Pour Taproom
560 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Bar
Map
The Rooftop Bar at Vendue
Vibes: Upscale, but not chi chi.
When to go: Saturday night or Sunday day.
Who to bring: Your 'rents or visiting friends.
What to order: A Pimm's cup — might as well put your pinky in the air with a proper British cocktail.
Location Details Rooftop Bar at Vendue
Rooftop Bar at Vendue
19 Vendue Range
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-7970
Dinner & Sun. Brunch
Cocktail Bar and Bar
Map
Revelry Brewing Co.
Vibes: Chill AF.
When to go: You can't beat an after work pint on this rooftop.
Who to bring: Your four-legged bestie — Revelry is notoriously fido friendly, and guaranteed there will be other pups you'll run into for a boozy play date.
What to order: The sushi burrito from Tobo Sushi and a pint (or three) of the Never Sunny New England IPA.

Location Details Revelry Brewing Co.
Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 203-6194
Wed.-Sat. 4-10 p.m.Sun. 12-6 p.m.
Brewery
Map
The Watch Rooftop
Vibes: Upscale, trendy.
When to go: Go for the film series — Thurs. May 17 they'll be showing Dazed and Confused. For $10 per person you get a ticket, popcorn, soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy.
Who to bring: Your sig o or bestie. Or ride solo — it's ok to go to the movies alone.
What to order: Split a bottle of rosé for $34 (or again, you can have the bottle for one).

Balao Seafood
Vibes: Raw bar meets Market Street.
When to go: Weekday dinner — the fresh menu won't leave you feeling bogged down.
Who to bring: Make it a date night.
What to order: How can you not at least try the "sushi on the half shell?"
Location Details Burwell's Stone Fire Grill
Burwell's Stone Fire Grill
14 N Market St.
Downtown
Charleston, 29401
(843) 737-8700
Dinner (daily)
Steakhouse
Map
Pavilion Bar
Vibes: Perpetual bachelorette party meets upscale oasis.
When to go: A sunny weekend, so you can perfect your tan with a drink in hand.
Who to bring: Your most fun friend or friends.
What to order: A martini — they offer nine iterations for god's sake. 
Location Details Pavilion Bar
225 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 266-4218
Lunch & Dinner
Cocktail Bar and Bar
Map
Stars
Vibes: Perpetual bachelor party meets regular weekend hangout.
When to go: Weekend evening — even though it gets crowded, it's a great place to people watch while cooling off and checking out the skyline.
Who to bring: A friend or friends who won't get roped into an unruly bachelor party.
What to order: When it's busy your best bet is a beer or basic cocktail. 
Location Details Stars Restaurant Rooftop and Grill Room
Stars Restaurant Rooftop and Grill Room
495 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-0100
Dinner & Sun. Brunch
Modern American
Map
The Cocktail Club
Vibes: Chic spot for after work drinks, party haven for weekend bacchanalia.
When to go: Thursday night for pre or post dinner libations. It's the classy way to ease into the weekend.
Who to bring: Out of town friends or (fun/adventurous) coworkers.
What to order: All their specialty cocktails are killer (hence the name). We've been loving the Killer Tofu made with Espolon Reposado Tequila, curacao, mexican tarragon, fresh beet, lemon, and pineapple juices.
Location Details The Cocktail Club
The Cocktail Club
479 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Dinner & Late Night (Mon.-Fri.), 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cocktail Bar and Bar
Map
Eleve - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Eleve
Eleve at the Grand Bohemian
Vibes: Eleve-ated garden party with a dash of Mad Men mod.
When to go: Weeknight dinner...treat yo self.
Who to bring: The rents. Or a date for a special occasion.
What to order: Lump crab cakes and the Bohemian Blend vino.
Location Details Élevé
Élevé
55 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 724-4144
American, Modern American and Southern
Map
Skinny Dip
Vibes: Instagram porn meets boutique meets co-working space (with a bar).
When to go: During the weekday for a work break or for work with a side of sun. They close at 6 p.m. daily.
Who to bring: Yourself! And a book or laptop.
What to order: Frosé if you're feeling frisky, or a granola bar and espresso if you're on that work grind.
Location Details Skinny Dip
345 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Store
Map
Mariott's Aqua Terrace
Vibes: Laid back beachy.
When to go: Before a RiverDogs baseball game down at the Joe.
Who to bring: The whole crew.
What to order: Stick to brews, they pair best with the hot dogs you'll be feasting on. The bar has quite a selection of Carolina beers for six buckaroos.
Location Details Aqua Terrace @ The Marriott
170 Lockwood Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 723-3000
Bar and Music Venue
Map

Off the peninsula

Folly Beach's Snapper Jack's
Vibes: Folly AF.
When to go: After the beach on a weekend.
Who to bring: Your beach buds or just yourself — everyone is friendly on Folly.
What to order: Fried seafood or anything from the steamer. You're on the beach, fruits de mer is where it's at.
Location Details Snapper Jack's Seafood & Raw Bar
10 Center St.
Folly Beach, SC
(843) 633-0174
Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night
Seafood, Music Venue and Bar
Map
Shem Creek's Red's Ice House
Vibes: Perpetual spring break infused with the catchiest Luke Bryan song you can think of.
When to go: After a trip to Sullivan's or IOP.
Who to bring: The bigger the group the bigger the party, and you will have someone to share buckets of beer with.
What to order: Buckets of beer, obviously. And coconut shrimp is just the ticket after a long day in the sun. 
Location Details Red's Ice House
Red's Ice House
98 Church St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant, SC
(843) 388-0003
Lunch & Dinner
Seafood, Bar and Music Venue
Map

