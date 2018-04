14 Charleston rooftop bars to visit this spring ... or right now 

On the peninsula

Eleve

Off the peninsula

Can't ya just feel the breeze now? It's rooftop season, y'all, and even though heat rises, we can assure you that it's always cooler on the tippity top of a building. From laid back breweries to more upscale spots, we've rounded up the best places to sip high in the sky.Sports bar.Saturday day drinking.This is the perfect time to get that big group of friends together for merry making and drink guzzling.Uptown Social specializes in bar food. Order up one of their many pies; the wings are brined, smoked, cooled, and fried and come in orders of 6, 12, 24, and 50. You can't go wrong with the Parmesan truffle fries, and the slider choices include pulled pork, BLT, or Sloppy Joe. And you have to get the frozen drinks on the rooftop. Try the High Noon Grapefruit frosé.Serve yourself.Happyhour Mon.-Thurs. from 4 to 7 p.m. you get 25 percent off all beverages.Your picky friend who doesn't like standard brewery selections.Pretty much anything your heart desires. Craft breweries from here and afar are represented on their massive tap wall, and they also have vino and cocktails, too — we're talking 70 plus choices. This is also a bar food rooftop — order a big pretzel, wings, hot dogs, and more fare of that ilk.Upscale, but not chi chi.Saturday night or Sunday day.Your 'rents or visiting friends.A Pimm's cup — might as well put your pinky in the air with a proper British cocktail.Chill AF.You can't beat an after work pint on this rooftop.Your four-legged bestie — Revelry is notoriously fido friendly, and guaranteed there will be other pups you'll run into for a boozy play date.The sushi burrito from Tobo Sushi and a pint (or three) of the Never Sunny New England IPA.Upscale, trendy.Go for the film series — Thurs. May 17 they'll be showingFor$10 per person you get a ticket, popcorn, soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy.Your sig o or bestie. Or ride solo — it's ok to go to the movies alone.Split a bottle of rosé for $34 (or again, you can have the bottle for one).Raw bar meets Market Street.Weekday dinner — the fresh menu won't leave you feeling bogged down.Make it a date night.How can you not at least try the "sushi on the half shell?"Perpetual bachelorette party meets upscale oasis.A sunny weekend, so you can perfect your tan with a drink in hand.Your most fun friend or friends.A martini — they offer nine iterations for god's sake.Perpetual bachelor party meets regular weekend hangout.Weekend evening — even though it gets crowded, it's a great place to people watch while cooling off and checking out the skyline.A friend or friends who won't get roped into an unruly bachelor party.When it's busy your best bet is a beer or basic cocktail.Chic spot for after work drinks, party haven for weekend bacchanalia.Thursday night for pre or post dinner libations. It's the classy way to ease into the weekend.Out of town friends or (fun/adventurous) coworkers.All their specialty cocktails are killer (hence the name). We've been loving the Killer Tofu made with Espolon Reposado Tequila, curacao, mexican tarragon, fresh beet, lemon, and pineapple juices.Eleve-ated garden party with a dash of Mad Men mod.Weeknight dinner...treat yo self.The rents. Or a date for a special occasion.Lump crab cakes and the Bohemian Blend vino.Instagram porn meets boutique meets co-working space (with a bar).During the weekday for a work break or for work with a side of sun. They close at 6 p.m. daily.Yourself! And a book or laptop.Frosé if you're feeling frisky, or a granola bar and espresso if you're on that work grind.Laid back beachy.Before a RiverDogs baseball game down at the Joe.The whole crew.Stick to brews, they pair best with the hot dogs you'll be feasting on. The bar has quite a selection of Carolina beers for six buckaroos.Folly AF.After the beach on a weekend.Your beach buds or just yourself — everyone is friendly on Folly.Fried seafood or anything from the steamer. You're on the beach, fruits de mer is where it's at.Perpetual spring break infused with the catchiest Luke Bryan song you can think of.After a trip to Sullivan's or IOP.The bigger the group the bigger the party, and you will have someone to share buckets of beer with.Buckets of beer, obviously. And coconut shrimp is just the ticket after a long day in the sun.