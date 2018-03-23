Ronald McDonald House challenges you to pull a jet across the Yorktown flight deck 

You read that headline right. On Sat. April 14 from 12-4 p.m. teams of 10 (calling all CrossFit aficionados) can attempt to pull a fighter jet across the flight deck of the Yorktown aircraft carrier. And no, this feat of strength isn't just for bragging rights — although take 'em if you got 'em — but to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston.
Teams of 10 can register with a minimum donation of $2,500, with all proceeds going to the families staying at the RMHC of Charleston. Each team will pull an F-18 Hornet which weighs about, oh, 18,000 pounds, give or take. Teams pull the jet 50 feet — whoever does it fastest wins. (You get points from us for even trying).
This big-hearted event is ultimately for a good cause — but that doesn't mean teams can't poke a little fun at each other, or themselves. Medals will be awarded for highest fundraising teams, best team name, most spirited, fastest team ... and slowest team.
The RMHC of Charleston serves as a "home away from home" for families to stay in while their children undergo extensive medical treatment. The house currently has the capacity to serve 32 families every night.