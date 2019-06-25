Rock the Rescue returns June 28-30 with 100+ bands performing all over town 

click to enlarge
Grab your pooch and head to the Hanahan Amphitheater this Sun. June 30.
Dance for the dogs, y'all. This weekend, Fri. June 28-Sun. June 30, over 100 bands will be performing at various venues (15 in total) across the Charleston area during Dorchester Paws' third annual Rock The Rescue.
The lineup includes genres from hip-hop to country, and shows will pop up everywhere from Tin Roof in West Ashley to Shooters of Summerville. And fear not, if you’re not able to make it to one, there is no shortage of others.
It’s a jam-packed weekend for music and you can check out the full lineup (and buy day or weekend passes) online
On Sun. June 30, 3-6 p.m. head to the Hanahan Amphitheater for LollaPAWlooza, the grand finale of Rock The Rescue, featuring headliners Mason Jar Muzik, Saluda Shoals, Gravy Wave Band, and Mahon Brothers.
Attendees can look forward to a vendor fair, auction, bounce houses, axe throwing, food trucks, $5 beer, and plenty of good dog watching.
Dorchester Paws was established in 1972 and has been committed to fighting for the lives of lost, abandoned, and abused dogs and cats ever since. Rock the Rescue raised a whopping 24,000 last year, so the bar is high for 2019. "It’s very humbling to see these bands all come together for one cause," said Kally Knight, Community Outreach Coordinator at Dorchester Paws.
When: Sat., June 29, 8-11:59 p.m.
Price:
Prices vary
Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers