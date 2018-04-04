RiverDogs open 25th season at home this week with Thirsty Thursday, fireworks, a Technicolor Saturday 

It's baseball season, baby. That means take yourself out to the ballgame and treat yourself to the RiverDogs' inventive eats
, margarita beer shakes (yes, please), potential Bill Murray sightings
(fingers crossed he'll be rockin' those Bill Bottoms
), and, well, the nine innings of course. Tomorrow we kick off the Dogs' 25th season (175th season in dog years) with Thirsty Thursday, followed by Fireworks Friday, Technicolor Saturday, and Holy City Sunday/Kids Opening Day. Get all the deets below:
Thurs. April 12
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
If you've never been to a RiverDogs' Thirsty Thursday night, this is the chance to experience it in all its glory. The game starts at 7:05 p.m., but get there early (seriously). The honorable Mayor Teck will be in attendance along with a "veritable who's who" of Charleston somebodies, including the inimitable spinmaster DJ Natty Heavy dropping sick beats in broad daylight while thirsty Lowcountry denizens wait in line for those famous dollar brews. Fans will receive a 2018 RiverDogs schedule magnet while supplies last.
Fri. April 13
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
It's Fri. the 13th which means avoid ladders, black cats, and witches, and make your way as fast as possible to the nearest baseball stadium. The RiverDogs continue celebrating opening weekend starting at 7:05 p.m.: sing along to your fave show tunes, watch the Home Telecom fireworks light up the sky, and wear a red shirt to honor the military (fans who wear red save a buck at the gate, with the option to donate to the Palmetto Military Support Group).
Sat. April 14
First pitch: 6:05 p.m.
It's the most wonderful (and colorful) night of the year: top last year's Silly String Night extravaganza with a color show — during the seventh inning, each fan will be given a packet of color powder to dump out, transforming the Joe into a real life rainbow. There will also be specialty tie-dye grilled cheese and a rainbow sugar funnel cake; a kids coloring station and painting area, a piano (provided by Fox Music) that will be painted live by Kris Manning, co-owner of Black Tie Music Academy; and pregame player autographs. Fun starts at 6:05 p.m.
Sun. April 15
First pitch: 5:05 p.m.
Close out the weekend with a home run — the Dogs' don their pinstripes and display Charleston's moniker for Holy City Sunday. It's also Kids Opening Day, where kids get to try their hand at ticket taking, PA announcing, concession staffing, operating cameras, and more. Families enjoy free parking and play pregame as part of MUSC Health Family Sunday, and members of MUSC Health Kid's Club receive free admission, eat free, and run the bases postgame.