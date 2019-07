The South Carolina Aquarium shared some sad news today: Alabaster, an albino alligator who lived at the aquarium for a decade has died from an infection.



Alabaster began showing signs of infection last week and despite the aquarium's best efforts and consultations with colleagues around the country, they couldn't save the white gator.



In a Facebook post the aquarium mourns Alabaster's death, encouraging aquarium visitors to post their favorite photos and memories of the gator in the comments.