Ride hot air balloons at this year's Victory Cup polo match 

This view from Austin, Texas gives you an idea of how badass hot air balloons really are.
Polo matches are fun. You get to dress up, drink booze, and cheer for cute animals, oh and the people riding them. But sometimes we like our fun just a little more, well, adventurous (other than the possibility of getting trampled by a horse, polo seems tame enough). That's where this year's Victory Cup
, held at Hyde Park Farm and Polo club in Ravenel, S.C., comes in.
On Sat. Oct. 13, head to the Victory Cup for the Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival. We're not blowing air up your butts — Charleston is really getting its own hot air festival, featuring live local music, food and booze tastings, polo matches (it's still the Victory Cup, after all), cooking demos, and more.
And while these balloon rides are tethered only, they're still a great way to get your best Instagram picture ... ever. Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased online.