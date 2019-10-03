Richmond-based dinner series Underground Kitchen makes its first Charleston stop this weekend 

The scope of Sparks' parties grew, drawing guests like Kate Houck — another Richmond resident and owner of The Jolly Good Flower Company — who had a taste for event planning and design. Sparks used her flowers, and Houck quickly went from dinner party devotee to Sparks' business partner and COO.
The Underground Kitchen (UGK) was born in 2013, and has expanded to nearly 30 cities as far south as Miami, as far west as Memphis, and as far north as New York. This June, UGK was invited to the James Beard House for a "Cultural Collaboration" themed dinner, with four UGK chefs participating in the sold-out event.
"She [Bailey] brought this experience directly out of her childhood and created it on the plate," says Houck. "We know our chefs can do amazing things and they have amazing stories. We said, 'Let's turn it to the chefs, let's challenge them to tell their story in a multi-course dinner."
This August in Wilmington, Del., the third stop on the UGK New Americana Tour, chef Danielle Harris a.k.a Chef DMH told her life story through the previous, humbling kitchen positions she once held, including working at chain restaurants like Panera.
"It doesn’t matter who you are when you come together over a meal," says Houck. In the current landscape of Twitter feuds and prolific trolls, Houck believes that "we are going to need places to start again. If you have a positive foundation to go off of you can look at both sides."
Sparks says when he first moved to Richmond, he became friends with the head of the local parks system, who offered to take him on a tour of the city's underground rail road trails. That led to Sparks hopping online to track down his own family lineage, which he was able to trace to Shirley Plantation in Charles City, Va. The name of the dinner series was born from this: A well-traveled New Yorker moving further south than he'd ever been, looking to make connections, and finding, instead, something much more.
"All I wanted was to throw a dinner party," says Sparks. "And it's turned into a movement."
