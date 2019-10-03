October 03, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Richmond-based dinner series Underground Kitchen makes its first Charleston stop this weekend 

The new Americana

By
click to enlarge Underground Kitchen keeps their events intimate — no more than 60 people attend any given dinner

Provided

Underground Kitchen keeps their events intimate — no more than 60 people attend any given dinner

Share
Tweet
View this post on Instagram

Join us October 5 in Charleston, S.C. for the “New Americana” tour, lowcountry-edition. 🌴 With us will be Columbia, S.C.-based chef Michael Stuckey, who counts his mom and grandmother among his early culinary influences. 🌺 Now, with more than ten years in the industry, Chef Stuckey serves as executive chef at Southern Way Catering, one of the largest, most successful, and sought-after catering companies in this area. ✨ Don’t miss our first #HolyCity event – tickets available at theundergroundkitchen.org/event/ugk-the-new-americana-charleston-sc or in the bio link. #chstoday #charlestonsc #holycity #kingstreet #lowcountry #sc #southcarolina #carolina #explorecharleston #visitsc #charleston_foodie #rainbowrow #charlestononly #charlestonliving #chucktown #follybeach #charleston #chucktownfoodie #chs #charlestonlife #lowcountryliving #charlestoneats #chseats #charlestonfood #holycityeats #chucktowneats #chsfoodie #843

A post shared by The Underground Kitchen (@theugk) on

View this post on Instagram

GET TO KNOW the stories of the chefs who are forging new paths in American and multi-cultural cuisine! 🙌🏼 It’s what the Underground Kitchen’s “New Americana” food tour + chef profile series is all about. 🔥Coming to Charlotte + Columbia, S.C. through September, Charleston, S.C., Brooklyn, NY, + Upperville, Va. through October, with more dates planned for November. Tickets available at theundergroundkitchen.org/tickets 👉🏼 (OR LINK IN BIO) #clt #clteats #charlottesgotalot #cltfood #discoversc #columbiasc #sodacity #columbiaeats #visitsc #explorecharleston #lowcountry #charlestonsc #chstoday #brooklyn #nyc #eaternyc #nyceats #uppervilleva #nova #dmv #dmveats #northernvirginia #fairfax #eaterdc #mysouthernliving // 📷: @ric_food

A post shared by The Underground Kitchen (@theugk) on

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS