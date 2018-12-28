In Henry Koster's 1947 Christmas classic, The Bishop's Wife, Cary Grant plays an angel who comes to help a misguided bishop. He turns up in answer to the bishop's prayer to offer him not what he wants, but rather what he needs. Throughout the film, the bishop, played by David Niven, struggles to understand what the angel is doing. I watched the film recently and found my thoughts drifting to two other characters; not the men on the screen, but men we were fortunate to know.

James Cone and Muhiyidin d'Baha were no angels, but I have to believe they were each a kind of messenger. They turned up in answer to the prayers of their own times, the social upheavals in their moments, to offer what was needed. They were accepted by some and rejected by others, but the truth of their message remains: black liberation and black lives matter.

James Cone spent some time with us in Charleston. He flew down from Union Theological Seminary for lectures and conversations held by my church and Charity Missionary Baptist Church. A lifelong AME, he toured Mother Emanuel and met with parishioners there. He had come, he shared with me, because of the work we were doing in the Charleston Area Justice Ministry against the systemic and structural racism in our community. And I think he had come because he knew Charleston's role in what he called America's "original sin" of white privilege and the ideology of white supremacy.

Cone made his name as the founder of black liberation theology. This is a theological position grounded in the lived experience of black people. He caused a great stir when he began to write and teach because he was committed to simply telling the truth about racism and calling it out as deeply irreligious. In so doing, he challenged the white church and its silence and complicity in maintaining a segregated status quo. Dr. King brought the same critique, but he did so using language that was often poetic and drew on our founding documents and highest ideals. Yet Cone used the language of black spirituals and the blues, simply elevating the cries of the oppressed. It was the message we needed, but many found it hard to take.

Even so, Cone's work was always inspired by love. He wrote so fiercely because he loved black people so deeply and he simply could not be silent about the suffering we saw. His message to us was that we should not be silent either. When I last saw him in New York in 2017, we had a long conversation over lunch. I was struck by the way his eyes lit up when he spoke of justice, the way his voice quickened when he quoted James Baldwin, and the way he laughed and clapped me on the back when we talked about what a long struggle it was. In writing after Cone's death, Cornel West said that above all else Cone never lost his fire. West continued, "And that's what we need these days. We need the spirit of the tradition that produced a James Cone in the younger generation: not just on fire, but putting love and justice at the center of it, and, most importantly, willing to take a risk." It's almost the perfect description of Muhiyidin d'Baha.

Muhiyidin was part of the fabric of the Lowcountry. He was for years the most recognizable voice of the Black Lives Matter movement in greater Charleston, and many of us came to know him through his activism. We saw him at press conferences and protests, we marched with him in the street and sat with him in drum circles. And together we heard his singular voice.

Like Cone, Muhiyidin could not be silent about the suffering he saw. He had a similar fire with a poet's sensibility. Those who knew him well remember his humor, his gentleness, his intellect and idealism. In my own conversations with him, he always pressed me, asked a little more, challenged my thinking, and then ended with a hug or a fist bump. I was glad to be around a person of such substance and spirit. Muhiyidin's fire was kindled by his deep Bahá'í spirituality and the music he found in the world, made with his drum, and invited us to join.

James Cone and Muhiyidin met after one of Cone's lectures in Charleston. I have a photo of them smiling and talking, two messengers meeting for just a moment. This year, I'll set the photo on the mantle and hang blue ornaments on the tree. In memoriam.