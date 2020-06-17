It should go without saying that our beautiful city is chock-full of stellar options for healthy recreational activities. Whether you’re working out at a local barre or cycling studio or getting trained by the strongest woman in town (hello Best Personal Trainer, Kelly Sekulovski) the world really is your oyster. Speaking of sea life, you can get your aquatic fix with Charleston’s Best Stand Up Paddleboard Company (Coastal Expeditions) or Best Dive Shop (Charleston Scuba).

Let’s not forget those other important businesses that fall under the category of Rec, Health & Beauty like the docs looking out for your peepers (Best Eye Doctor, Draisin Vision Group’s Dr. Elyse DeWitt) or the folks making sure you keep that Charleston glow all year long (Best Tanning Salon, Charleston Glow). Whether you need your nails done or your beach gear restocked, we’ve got the spots for you.