READ: Marcus Amaker, Charleston's poet laureate, pens a mayoral inauguration poem 

Amaker's work as poet laureate is part arts educator, part cultural interpreter

Today, Mon. Jan. 23, Mayor John Tecklenburg and newly elected members of Charleston City Council will be sworn into office on the steps of City Hall. Noting the occasion, the city's poet laureate, Marcus Amaker has written a poem, "Hope is in the listening."Amaker, who also founded the Free Verse poetry festival, said that in an effort to "hold a mirror to Charleston and write about what I see," he set out to reference three issues in the inauguration poem: Inequality, racism, and flooding."I spoke with the mayor about the poem and he is aware of these challenges," Amaker says. "As a black artist who is invited to privileged spaces, I hope that what I talk about deepens the understanding of what it really means to be a citizen in the Holy City. There's joy, blessings, lovely landscapes, and great food. And there's also a lot of unbalance."City as sorcerer and storyteller, sharp-eyedobservant, holy grandmother. She’s survived 350 yearsbecause the longevity of the Lowcountry requiresa special kind of magic. Today, we are witnessesto that witchcraft. Citizens of its charm. Today,she is the voice connecting her family: The touristand tour guide, cradling history in their armslike a crying infant. The LGBTQ+ community,joyous and resilient in the shadow of hate crimes.Plantation workers sending one-way postcardsto ghosts. Black poets, the great interpretersof Southern truth. The farmer, hand deliveringhomegrown sunshine. The mayor, whose job is tosee hope through floods and watered-down politics.Charleston’s story should be defined bythis diversity. The sounds of promise and protest.She may be old, but her best days are ahead.Whatever challenges await, we will face them togetherbecause she hears us, people of change.She hears us.