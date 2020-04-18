Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

April 18, 2020 Arts+Movies » Features

READ: Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker writes about 'Star Wars,' war, and memory 

"When I'm at Home, I Watch Star Wars"

By
click to enlarge 200224-marcusamaker-119.jpg

Provided

Latest in Features

When I’m at Home, I Watch Star Wars.
When I Watch Star Wars, I Write Haikus About War, Violence, and Memory.

Episode 1
Battle droid theory:
Turn war into fetish, make
army of robots.

Episode 2
Soldiers are now slaves
in galaxies of mass graves,
programmed for violence.

Episode 3
Fear is mutation,
soul transformation and sin
when man starts to kill.

Episode 4
The family back home:
Echoes and faint memories
of life before war.

Episode 5
Too dark, now. Mind filled
with trauma and torture. Mask
for the suffering.

Episode 6
Confront the demon.
Put end to internal war.
Make peace before death.

Episode 7
A ghost’s memory
haunts the new generation
and passes down pain.

Episode 8
Young resistant minds
have the spark to start over.
Reclaim history.

Episode 9
If demon returns,
reprogram memory, and
write your own story.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS