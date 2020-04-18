READ: Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker writes about 'Star Wars,' war, and memory 

When I’m at Home, I Watch Star Wars.
When I Watch Star Wars, I Write Haikus About War, Violence, and Memory.
Episode 1
Battle droid theory:
Turn war into fetish, make
army of robots.
Episode 2
Soldiers are now slaves
in galaxies of mass graves,
programmed for violence.
Episode 3
Fear is mutation,
soul transformation and sin
when man starts to kill.
Episode 4
The family back home:
Echoes and faint memories
of life before war.
Episode 5
Too dark, now. Mind filled
with trauma and torture. Mask
for the suffering.
Episode 6
Confront the demon.
Put end to internal war.
Make peace before death.
Episode 7
A ghost’s memory
haunts the new generation
and passes down pain.
Episode 8
Young resistant minds
have the spark to start over.
Reclaim history.
Episode 9
If demon returns,
reprogram memory, and
write your own story.