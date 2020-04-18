READ: Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker writes about 'Star Wars,' war, and memory 

When I’m at Home, I Watch Star Wars.

When I Watch Star Wars, I Write Haikus About War, Violence, and Memory.



Episode 1

Battle droid theory:

Turn war into fetish, make

army of robots.



Episode 2

Soldiers are now slaves

in galaxies of mass graves,

programmed for violence.



Episode 3

Fear is mutation,

soul transformation and sin

when man starts to kill.



Episode 4

The family back home:

Echoes and faint memories

of life before war.



Episode 5

Too dark, now. Mind filled

with trauma and torture. Mask

for the suffering.



Episode 6

Confront the demon.

Put end to internal war.

Make peace before death.



Episode 7

A ghost’s memory

haunts the new generation

and passes down pain.



Episode 8

Young resistant minds

have the spark to start over.

Reclaim history.



Episode 9

If demon returns,

reprogram memory, and

write your own story.