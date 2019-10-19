Raise money for Operation Home at their annual Drum It Up fundraiser Thurs. Oct. 24 

click to enlarge
On Thurs. Oct. 24, Operation Home hosts their annual fundraising shindig, Drum It Up,
at Red Drum Restaurant, 6-10 p.m. Individual tickets start at $125 and can be purchased online
.
Operation Home has been assisting the tri-county community for over two decades. Every year, Operation Home serves hundreds of families with critical home repair, wheelchair ramps, and heating and cooling relief programs.
The evening will include eats from Red Drum, cocktails, and both silent and live auctions.
This year marks the 14th Drum It Up event, where Operation Home hopes to raise much needed funds in order to help out some of the area's most vulnerable neighbors.
There are also a few ways to help the cause, even if you can't be there the day of the event. Sponsorship opportunities
are available for purchase and include promotion through various Operation Home platforms. You can also remotely participate in the silent auction
or make a donation online.
For more information about Drum It Up and Operation Home, visit their website.
@ Red Drum
803 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant,
SC
When: Thu., Oct. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
$125+
Benefits + Fundraisers