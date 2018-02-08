February 08, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Put your rom-com knowledge to good use at Ms. Rose's trivia night 

Or just enjoy the burgers and beer

We've reached peak trivia, y'all. Not one but two trivia posts in one day. Why? Because you're worth it.

Single? In a relationship? It’s complicated? No matter what your Facebook page is saying these days, everybody needs a little rom-com in their lives come Valentine's Day. This Mon. Feb. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m., Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails is switching up their usual Burgers, Beer & Brains trivia for a Romantic Comedy edition hosted by local comedian Drew Howard.

The burger and beer deals are staying the same — Ms. Rose’s is dishing out $9 burger and beer combos and $4 craft drafts. The top three trivia teams will win house cash so bust out Bridget Jones for the 5th time this year (no judgement here) and get to studying. 
Event Details Live Trivia
@ Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Mondays, 7 p.m.
