Put your rom-com knowledge to good use at Ms. Rose's trivia night 

We've reached peak trivia, y'all. Not one but two trivia posts in one day. Why? Because you're worth it.Single? In a relationship? It’s complicated? No matter what your Facebook page is saying these days, everybody needs a little rom-com in their lives come Valentine's Day. This Mon. Feb. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m., Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails is switching up their usual Burgers, Beer & Brains trivia for a Romantic Comedy edition hosted by local comedian Drew Howard.The burger and beer deals are staying the same — Ms. Rose’s is dishing out $9 burger and beer combos and $4 craft drafts. The top three trivia teams will win house cash so bust outfor the 5th time this year (no judgement here) and get to studying.