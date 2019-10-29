October 29, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Project Condom fashion show highlights Sexual Health Awareness and World AIDS Day 

Strut the red carpet while supporting a good cause

Last year's attendees strutted their stuff
On Thurs. Nov. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m., the EMPOWERR Program, Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis, and SHAPE Tri-County have collaborated to host an awareness event, Project Condom, at the Schoolhouse on Magnolia Road in West Ashley for Sexual Health Awareness and World AIDS Day.

Based on the popular show Project Runway, 13 teams representing members of community organizations, medical students, creative artists, health care advocates, and young adults will strut the red carpet.

This year's theme, "A Night in Hollywood," will showcase some of Hollywood's most iconic fashion in custom designed outfits which incorporate condom materials as a way to promote open discussions about safe sex and the importance of HIV testing.

Charleston-area organizations will be on-site to provide prevention information, Cos Bar will provide free makeup tutorials, Big Billy's Burger Joint will serve the food, and guests can enjoy entertainment from Melody Lucas and Sapphire Giovanni.

Kris Kaylin Bennett from Z93 Jamz will emcee, and Carolyn Murray and Hampden Clothing's Stacy Smallwood will judge and crown the winning design team.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their red carpet best.

