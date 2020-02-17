February 17, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Prohibition presents sword swallowing, knife throwing, and more with Freak Show on Thurs. Feb. 27 

Get freaky

Prohibition partners with New York City based sideshow troupe, Twisted Circus to provide a night of all things freaky at The Freak Show Party on Thurs. Feb. 27. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased online.

Guests who dare to join the freak show are in for an evening of sword swallowing, knife throwing, nail bed and glass walking, and so much more. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the show, music will be provided by DJ C. Nile. Guests will also enjoy live magic, contortionists, and a dunk tank. 

Check out $5 food and drink specials as well as a “freaky” carnival themed menu created by Chef Greg Garrison.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their weirdest carnival attire and join in the freakiness.

@ Prohibition
547 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10
