Prohibition hosts Literature and Libations, a collaborative book swap and book drive 

click to enlarge
On Tues. Sept. 24, Prohibition
is teaming up with the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival
. Enjoy an evening of bookish and boozy camaraderie between 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Stop by Prohibition for tasty bites, author-inspired cocktails, and great convo on the patio with all the other bookworms of Charleston (food is complimentary but drinks will be served at the cash bar, so bring your wallet).
The event is free and open to the public, but be sure to bring one or more of your favorite books to participate in the book swap, and the remaining books will be donated to local public schools or retirement homes.
And be entered for a chance to win a ticket to the Third Annual Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, taking place Thurs. Nov. 7 to Sun. Nov. 10. Learn more about the festival online at charlestontocharleston.com
.
@ Prohibition
547 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events