Primary Care Tips for New Moms and Families 

New mom and experienced family nurse practitioner, Jennifer Palo, knows that finding the right primary care provider for yourself and your whole family is extremely important. She also knows that a mom’s health care needs don’t stop after delivery. Taking care of yourself is just important as taking care of your family. Luckily, a family practice specialist like Jennifer can help with both.
"Since starting graduate school, I’ve known that being a family practice nurse practitioner was my purpose in life. After believing I could never have children and then to be blessed with the birth of our daughter, I now add being a mom to my purpose list. I love family practice because I enjoy taking care of the entire family, knowing my patients and treating my patients with the same compassion and empathy I would expect for my own family. My daughter gives me even more motivation to be the best provider I can be. I want her to grow up knowing how loved and supported she is and that when I am away from her at work, I am fulfilling my passion for helping people."
–Jennifer Palo
For new moms transitioning from Women’s Health to Primary Care, Jennifer recommends starting your search for a primary care provider early. Feeling confident and comfortable with your provider is key to cultivating a long-term relationship! She also offers her five top tips when you’re ready to make an appointment:
MUSC Health offers an online portal, MyChart, where patients can view their records, results, and email their provider. Through MyChart, current patients can also initiate an e-visit with a primary care provider during business hours. New and returning patients can schedule doctor’s appointments online. For after-hours care, virtual urgent care visits are available with emergency practice providers 24/7.
Jennifer Palo is a family nurse practitioner who practices at MUSC Health Primary Care – Daniel Island. She has been a primary care provider for over 14 years and joined MUSC Health in 2016. Prior to becoming an NP, Jennifer was a pediatric RN in a large pediatric hospital. She was trained to work anywhere in the hospital, but mainly covered the pediatric intensive care units (ICU) and trauma team. Jen has two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree in nursing. As an NP, she can diagnose, prescribe medication, and treat patients. She enjoys being part of the MUSC team, knowing she has access to numerous specialties to consult and collaborate with. Make an appointment with Jennifer Palo online now!