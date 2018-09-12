Pride week events 

Saturday

Pride on the Harbor

All aboard this three-hour evening cruise with hors d'oeuvres, an open bar courtesy of Breakthru Beverage South Carolina, and DJ K spinning the beats.



Sat. Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $45. Aquarium Wharf, 10 Wharfside St. Downtown.

Sunday

Drag Brunch

Down a few mimosas and Bloodys, feast on Tabbuli's brunch buffet, then kick back and watch queens take the stage for this show hosted by Ava Clear.



Sun. Sept. 16. 11 a.m. Free. Tabbuli Grill, 6 N Market St. Downtown

Real Rainbow Row Walking Tour

The Real Rainbow Row walking tour, hosted by Bulldog Tours and Charleston Pride, is a two-hour interactive exploration of Charleston's rich, gay history and current LGBTQ community. $5 of each ticket sale goes to the LGBTQ History archive at the College of Charleston.



Sun. Sept. 16. 2 p.m. $15. 18 Anson St. Downtown.

Pride Interfaith Service

Join Charleston Pride for an interfaith lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer pride service. The service is open to Charlestonians of every faith and philosophy.



Sun. Sept. 16. 5 p.m. Free. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St. Downtown.

Monday

click to enlarge Miramax

Paris is Burning Screening

Paris is Burning is an iconic, award-winning documentary about the ball community in New York City in the 1980s. The film explores issues of gender, race, and class identity facing the LGBTQ community that are as relevant today as they were then. Post screening, stick around for a talk led by Jr. LaBeija, star of the film, and Charleston Pride director of Outreach Vanity Reid Deterville. Doors open at 6 p.m., screening starts at 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 17. 6:30 p.m. Free. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown.

Tuesday

OUT Spoken

Enjoy an evening of spoken word and poetry. Hear from local talent and share your own work during open mic time. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m.



Tues. Sept. 18. 5 p.m. Free. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown.

Taboo Tuesday

Tuesdays are always taboo at Tabbuli. Don't ever be afraid to be you.



Tues. Sept. 18. 10 p.m. $5-$10. Tabbuli, 6 N Market St. Downtown.

Wednesday

State of the Community Symposium

Charleston Pride, the Alliance For Full Acceptance, We Are Family, Palmetto Community Care, and others meet up to discuss the challenges and achievements of the past year while also looking ahead to the future. Post talk, attendees are invited to participate in a town hall discussion session. Cash bar available.



Wed. Sept. 19. 6 p.m. Free. Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mt. Pleasant.

Wig Out Wednesday

Wig out King Street every Wednesday night at El Jefe. Music by DJ Trevor D. Party starts at 9, show starts at 10 p.m.



Wed. Sept. 19. 9 p.m. Free. El Jefe, 468 King St. Downtown.

Thursday

Beau Magazine Happy Hour

Join Charleston's OUT Crowd at this Beau Magazine-sponsored event as we all toast to 2018 Charleston Pride at South Seas Tiki Lounge.



Thurs. Sept. 20. 5 p.m. Free. South Seas Tiki Lounge, 23 Ann St. Downtown.

click to enlarge Provided

Jenn Snyder, local favorite comedian, will headline LGBTLOL Thurs., Sept. 20

LGBTLOL

This night of comedy features some of Charleston's favorite stand-up comics, who also just happen to be members of the LGBTQ community. Funny people include Jenn Snyder, Shawna Jarrett, Kevin Delgado, Robyn Scott, Sam Reisman, plus host Curt Mariah and guest DJ Pat Nasty.



Thurs. Sept. 20. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Downtown.

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

Catch the Patti O'Furniture Show on Thurs., Sept. 20

Patti O' Furniture

Thursdays mean one thing: The Patti O'Furniture Show live at 11 p.m. Welcome to the world of comedy couture that is the "Yard Sale with Legs!"



Thurs. Sept. 20. 10 p.m. Free. Dudley's, 42 Ann St. Downtown.

Friday

Takeover Charleston

Takeover is always a great time, but this year they are pulling out some surprises. DJ Trevor D spins the beats, tacos and margs always available for purchase.



Fri. Sept 21. 6 p.m. Free. Taco Boy, 217 Huger St. Downtown.

Saturday

Charleston Pride Parade

Join crowds of people lining King Street as the parade runs right through the heart of downtown Charleston. Starting at 9 a.m. the parade route goes from Ann Street down King Street to Broad Street and then to Colonial Lake.



Sat. Sept. 22. 9 a.m. Free. Downtown

Pride Festival

Betty Who and Le1f headline this post parade fest. There will be vendors, food trucks, plus beer and alcohol sales, as well as speakers and entertainers taking the stage like DJ Beck Danger and the Empress and Emperor of Charleston Pride.



Sat. Sept. 22. 11 a.m. Free. Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive. Downtown

Prism Party

Close out a fantastic week of celebrating Pride at this colorful fest.



Sat. Sept. 22. 9 p.m. $20. Music Farm, 32 Ann St. Downtown.