Preserve the Gullah launches oyster renourishment project this June at Mosquito Beach 

Willie Heyward Jr., tribally known as Halo Quaponda, has a seven year plan. He wants to re-nourish the oyster beds off of Sol Legare Road and Mosquito Beach, indigenous lands of the Gullah Geechee nation.



Halo references local stalwart, Joseph Fields Farms, when describing the importance of Mosquito Beach to the Charleston area.



"It's as if Joseph Fields, his whole farm flooded out due to a hurricane then the city came back and put concrete on his farm and said 'OK, plant some seeds.' If a tomato grows through that, is that really a farm? No, that’s a concrete jungle," says Halo.



Getting rid of the concrete along Mosquito Beach's marshy shores (see his 2015 video below) is just part of Halo's plan. A natural storyteller, Halo also the owns the Folly Beach Farmers Market , in addition to being CEO of Preserve the Gullah. He's teaming up with the community of Sol Legare, Concerned Citizens of Sol Legare, SCDNR, and SCDNR's South Carolina Oyster Restoration and Enhancement Program (SCORE) to tackle the oyster re-nourishment project starting Fri. June 14 at 10 a.m.



SCDNR wildlife biologist Benjamin Stone explains that S.C. oysters are "considered to be substrate limited, meaning we have a decent population of adult oysters, but need more substrate or surfaces for larval oysters to attach to and grow to create new oyster reefs."



To increase the larval population off of Mosquito Beach, Stone says their strategy will be to provide "more suitable substrate" for the baby bivalves. They'll use two different restoration techniques: using mesh bags filled with oyster shells (many of the shells come from the state's recycling program) and using re-purposed crab traps. The traps are coated in a thin layer of cement that forms a hard substrate for larval oysters to attach to; the trap reefs work well in softer pluff mud sites, too, as they don't sink and get covered in the mud.



The launch at Mosquito Beach will involve some hands in the marsh grass, boots in the mud labor, yes, but it will also be "fun, communal, happy," says Halo. "You think we were out here cleaning the beach that we owned doing nothing?" It will be a light-hearted affair, with music and muscle cars and friendly competition — who can do the most good in the shortest amount of time?

Mosquito Beach, which is now part of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, was bursting with the bivalve industry in the middle of the 20th century.



In 2006, Sol Legare resident Ed Palmer shared his memories of the area's heyday with

City Paper:

"Mosquito Beach was what really made a difference for Sol Legare in the '50s and '60s. One section of Mosquito Beach was the oyster factory. That's why there's an oyster house here now. For most of the men who live on this road, as we grew up, that was our way of life. Now, it's got to the point where nobody in the younger generation wants to do it. It's a dirty job and it's hard work."





ADVERTISEMENT