Power Rankings: Charleston RiverDogs 2018 promotional nights 

The RiverDogs season opens Thursday, when they’ll take on the Kannapolis Intimidators. Plan your season now with our 2nd annual ranking of the best events — from silly gags to serious homages — coming to the Joe this season:



1) Joseph P. Riley and the Amazing Technicolor Ballpark (April 14)

Last year, Silly String Night filled the Joe with (sticky) color. This Friday, RiverDogs fans will top that during the seventh-inning stretch as they throw a packet of color powder and transform the Joe into the most colorful ballpark in the country. Picture those color runs, but with a beer and hot dog in hand.



2) Basic Night (April 26)

Embrace your inner basic girl with scented candles, "Name that Kardashian," and selfies at this pumpkin-spice flavored theme night. Don't ya love a little self-deprecating, self-awareness during America's favorite pastime?



3) Jamaican Bobsled Night (May 3)

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cool Runnings with its star Doug E. Doug and SportsCenter host Cy Amundson. The team will also wear Team Jamaica jerseys that they'll auction off during the game. Jammin.'



4) Disney Sing-Along and Fireworks (June 15)

Back by popular demand, this event brings Disney World to you. Bring your kid (or inner kid), sing your favorite tunes, and enjoy some fireworks. It's like a trip to Florida, without having to go to Florida.



5) Year of the Dog Celebration (Aug. 7)

The RiverDogs celebrate their year in the Chinese Zodiac with a New Year's party for the ages. They'll even have a fortune cookie giveaway.



6) Charleston's Funniest Home Videos (June 12)

Submit your own home movies (uh oh) and you could be one of the finalists featured during that night's game. It won't be hosted by Carlton from the Fresh Prince or Bob Saget, but it still promises to be hilarious.



7) Larry Doby Heritage Weekend presented by MUSC Health (June 2-3)

The Dogs' celebrate the legacy of Larry Doby, the first player to break the color barrier in the American League, with a Day of Unity. Cheers to that.



8) Three-Day Independence Day Celebration (July 4-6)

Put on your best stars and stripes and watch the fireworks! Be sure to check out the special "Red, White, and Brews" Thirsty Thursday event, too. Nothing more American than that y'all.



9) MUSC Health Rainbows Night (Aug. 13)

The RiverDogs' don their throwback Charleston Rainbows uniforms, auctioning them off with proceeds going to Charleston Pride.



10) "Buzzfeed" Night (July 12)

Check out this internet-themed night where you can answer important RiverDogs quizzes like "Which Charlie logo is so you?" or "Who is your RiverDogs celebrity crush?"



Honorable Mentions:



World’s Cleanest Ballpark (May 1)

World Cup Night (June 16)

“Bullpenning” Night (July 11)

Way Back Wednesdays