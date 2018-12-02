December 02, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

POSTPONED: City of Charleston Holiday Parade, area markets 

Rain, rain go away

Today's weather calls for storms, and after consulting with the National Weather Service and city Emergency Management officials, the City of Charleston has decided to postpone today's holiday parade, originally set to take place at 3 p.m. on Broad Street. The parade has been postponed until Sun. Dec. 16.

According to the city, tonight's tree lighting ceremony in Marion Square is still on, starting at 4:30 p.m. Stay tuned for updates on that event.

And for all you holiday shoppers, the Marion Square farmers market holiday edition, will have limited hours today, held from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. as weather permits.

Follow City of Charleston on Twitter to stay up to date.

North Charleston's Christmas parade in Park Circle, originally set for this Saturday, was also pushed off due to rain, rescheduled for Sat. Dec. 8.

The Thrifters and Drifters Market, to be held at the Royal American, has been postponed. Stay tuned for a rain date.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House, normally held every Sunday, has been cancelled today.

