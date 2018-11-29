POSTPONED: Charleston Mac Off postponed due to weather 

click to enlarge File photo

Event Details POSTPONED: The Charleston Mac Off @ Johnson Hagood Stadium Hagood Avenue Downtown Charleston, South Carolina When: Sat., Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: $10/through Nov. 15, $15/through Nov. 30, $25/day of Festivals + Events, Foodie Events and City Picks Map

Soggy noodles are getting in the way of Charleston's popular food festival, the Charleston Mac Off, which has been postponed due to inclement weather this weekend. The event, originally scheduled for Sat. Dec. 1, has been postponed until a later date, TBD.In a press release the 'Mac Off Team' says: "Due to the inclement weather forecast for this Saturday and as a courtesy to all of our awesome sponsors, competitors, vendors and attendees we’ve decided to postpone the Mac Off to another date. We will be announcing the new date very soon and appreciate your understanding. If you have purchased a ticket and would like a refund we are happy to do so or you are welcome to hold on to your ticket and it will be honored on the new date."