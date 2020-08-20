Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

August 20, 2020 Food+Drink » Features

Post House set to reopen with dramatic updates in Mount Pleasant's Old Village 

Let me upgrade ya

By

Latest in Features

click to enlarge Post House Restaurant opens on August 22 - KIRK ROBERT
  • Kirk Robert
  • Post House Restaurant opens on August 22
Post House Restaurant + Inn will open in Mount Pleasant on Saturday after undergoing significant renovations led by Kate and Ben Towill of design and hospitality firm Basic Projects. Evan Gaudreau, a 2019 James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef nominee, will lead the kitchen as executive chef.

The Old Village Post House closed in February 2019 after 16 years at 101 Pitt St. The Towills completely redesigned the circa-1896 space, moving the main dining room to the back of the restaurant and the bar to face Pitt Street. The space is adorned with antiques, vintage rugs, local art, archival wallpaper and handcrafted fixtures.
Related Basic Kitchen team takes over Old Village Post House, plans to reopen as The Post House spring 2020: Post up
Basic Kitchen team takes over Old Village Post House, plans to reopen as The Post House spring 2020
Post up
Ben and Kate Towill, the creative duo behind Basic Projects (including healthy lunch and dinner spot Basic Kitchen), have announced plans to re-open Old Village Post House as The Post House spring 2020.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
"We started the renovations about 18 months ago. We were initially going to open at the end of March," said Ben. "The Old Post House has been a hub for the neighborhood for so long, and over the last two years we've had people telling us different stories about the space."

The Towills also renovated the Inn at Post House, which opens on Monday, Aug. 24 and features seven rooms on the second and third floors of the building. There’s also a private event space, located on the second floor, and an outdoor courtyard on the first floor.

Gaudreau, a Boston native and Culinary Institute of America grad, joins Post House after spending the last six months working at Spade and Clover, a small farm on Johns Island. Prior to his work on the farm, Gaudreau was a chef at The Ordinary, Xiao Bao Biscuit and Renzo, where he earned the Rising Star Chef nod.

click to enlarge Vegetarian green curry - KIRK ROBERT
  • Kirk Robert
  • Vegetarian green curry
His regional menu will feature seasonal snacks, raw bar options, fresh pastas, local seafood and an assortment of vegetarian dishes. Littleneck clam spaghetti, vegetarian green curry and South Carolina swordfish with horseradish mustard are some of the main dishes that will pair with starters like crab toast and raw oysters. The restaurant will also feature an expansive wine list with bottles from around the world.

"It's been so amazing working with him. Knowing that the neighborhood came first, we wanted to have something for everyone," Ben said. "You'll see that there's some classic things on but then if you want to dig a little deeper there are some great specials." 

Post House is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. starting August 22, with weekend brunch following soon. For more information, visit theposthouseinn.com.
Location Details Post House Restaurant
Post House Restaurant
101 Pitt St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
Tues.-Sat. 5-10 p.m.
Modern American
Map

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS