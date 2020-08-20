Post House set to reopen with dramatic updates in Mount Pleasant's Old Village 

click to enlarge
Post House Restaurant + Inn
Kirk Robert
Post House Restaurant opens on August 22
will open in Mount Pleasant on Saturday after undergoing significant renovations led by Kate
and Ben Towill
of design and hospitality firm Basic Projects. Evan Gaudreau
, a 2019 James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef nominee, will lead the kitchen as executive chef.
The Old Village Post House closed in February 2019 after 16 years at 101 Pitt St. The Towills completely redesigned the circa-1896 space, moving the main dining room to the back of the restaurant and the bar to face Pitt Street. The space is adorned with antiques, vintage rugs, local art, archival wallpaper and handcrafted fixtures.
"We started the renovations about 18 months ago. We were initially going to open at the end of March," said Ben. "The Old Post House has been a hub for the neighborhood for so long, and over the last two years we've had people telling us different stories about the space."
The Towills also renovated the Inn at Post House, which opens on Monday, Aug. 24 and features seven rooms on the second and third floors of the building. There’s also a private event space, located on the second floor, and an outdoor courtyard on the first floor.
Gaudreau, a Boston native and Culinary Institute of America grad, joins Post House after spending the last six months working at Spade and Clover, a small farm on Johns Island. Prior to his work on the farm, Gaudreau was a chef at The Ordinary, Xiao Bao Biscuit and Renzo, where he earned the Rising Star Chef nod.

Kirk Robert
Vegetarian green curry
His regional menu will feature seasonal snacks, raw bar options, fresh pastas, local seafood and an assortment of vegetarian dishes. Littleneck clam spaghetti, vegetarian green curry and South Carolina swordfish with horseradish mustard are some of the main dishes that will pair with starters like crab toast and raw oysters. The restaurant will also feature an expansive wine list with bottles from around the world.
"It's been so amazing working with him. Knowing that the neighborhood came first, we wanted to have something for everyone," Ben said. "You'll see that there's some classic things on but then if you want to dig a little deeper there are some great specials."
Post House is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. starting August 22, with weekend brunch following soon. For more information, visit theposthouseinn.com
