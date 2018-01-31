January 31, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

Post-big game, score a win with these healthy dishes 

Super Bowls

By
click to enlarge Greek falafel hummus at Kairos

Jonathan Boncek

Greek falafel hummus at Kairos

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS