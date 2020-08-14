Portion of Kendra Scott sales go to S.O.U.L. Power Productions this weekend 

click to enlarge
The House of United Blacks (HUB), a new community organization comprised of several black-owned business ventures, is hosting a “giveback event” at jewelry company Kendra Scott this weekend, Aug. 16-17.
Twenty percent of online sales will go to S.O.U.L. Power Productions, a local nonprofit dedicated to arts education and advocacy, when customers use the code GIVEBACK8370 at checkout. The same deal is available in-store and online on Sunday.
From 4-6 p.m. Aug. 16, S.O.U.L. Power, Morningstar Radio, Rootstock and other local vendors will be on hand at Kendra Scott’s downtown location (270 King St.), as well. Facemask coverings are required for customers. Attendees can RSVP online
.
This is the first event HUB has hosted since forming. The group plans to provide education opportunities and funding to cultivate black-owned businesses in Charleston.
@ Kendra Scott
270 King St.
Downtown,
sc
When: Sun., Aug. 16
