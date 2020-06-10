This year is shaping up to be one for the history books, quite literally. The U.S. started the new decade with a standoff with Iran and an impeachment trial in the Senate. COVID-19 shut the country down and caused an economic crisis comparable to the Great Depression. Tensions over systemic racism came to a boiling point as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, and subsequent riots emboldened the president to threaten military force against protesters. On top of all that, it’s a contentious election year and we’re not even halfway done. Join us now as we honor (and poke fun at) the people that are leading us to, stumbling through and reporting on the history we’re witnessing.