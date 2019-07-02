July 02, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Play hooky and catch the U.S. Women's soccer game at these Charleston bars 

#goals

click to enlarge FLICKR USER DANIEL
  • Flickr user Daniel
Is there anything more American than watching the U.S. Women's soccer team kick England's ass the week of the anniversary of American independence? (There isn't, we checked). The game is at 3 p.m. today, Tues. July 2. Here's where you can grab a pint and cheer on the home team:

The Brick has drink specials during the match including $10 pitchers of Bud Light or Yuengling, $6 Ciroc-tails, and $4 Goza tequila shots.

The Three Lions Pub at the Charleston Battery will be screening the game.

The Alley promises chants of "I Believe That We Will Win" and "USA! USA! USA!" so you know it's a good time. There will be $12 buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Miller High Life during the game.

Eat a proper English meal at The Codfather while cheering on the U.S. Women's team. It makes sense, kind of.

Nosh on sushi at Locals Park Circle and the OG Locals location, with both spots screening the game starting at 3 p.m.

King Street Grille at Northwoods Mall and in Mt. Pleasant will have the sound on for their showing of the match.

And, as always, footie-friendly establishments Local 616 and My Father's Mustache, are great places to catch the game. 

