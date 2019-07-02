Play hooky and catch the U.S. Women's soccer game at these Charleston bars 

click to enlarge
Is there anything more American than watching the U.S. Women's soccer team kick England's ass the week of the anniversary of American independence? (There isn't, we checked). The game is at 3 p.m. today, Tues. July 2. Here's where you can grab a pint and cheer on the home team:
The Brick
has drink specials during the match including $10 pitchers of Bud Light or Yuengling, $6 Ciroc-tails, and $4 Goza tequila shots.
The Three Lions Pub
at the Charleston Battery will be screening the game.
The Alley
promises chants of "I Believe That We Will Win" and
"USA! USA! USA!" so you know it's a good time. There will be $12 buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Miller High Life during the game.
Eat a proper English meal at The Codfather
while cheering on the U.S. Women's team. It makes sense, kind of.
Nosh on sushi at Locals Park Circle
and the OG Locals
location, with both spots screening the game starting at 3 p.m.
King Street Grille
at Northwoods Mall and in Mt. Pleasant
will have the sound on for their showing of the match.
And, as always, footie-friendly establishments Local 616
and My Father's Mustache
, are great places to catch the game.