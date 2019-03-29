Planned Charleston hotel chain features stripper poles and burlesque shows, invites guests to "play naughty" 

click to enlarge Courtesy Saint Hotels

It's not Hell, it's the Lucifer suite at the Saint Hotel New Orleans

click to enlarge Courtesy Saint Hotels

Saint Hotel Charleston rendering

If you want the chance for your next hotel stay in downtown Charleston to include in-room pole dancing, burlesque shows, and crystal clear glass-walled bathrooms, the planned Saint Hotel, whose other hotels include those very features, at 194 East Bay St. is just for you.With full-on Paris Hilton-meets-Criss Angel vibes, the Saint Hotel chain offers guests "a luxurious collection of top of the line hotel destinations." The Saint flagship is located in New Orleans (pictured above), with another location in Key West.In 2020, the Holy City will complete the trinity with our very own Saint Hotel.No details on exactly what features will be in the new Charleston hotel, but check the slideshow below for photos from their Key West and New Orleans locations.Built atop the old Charleston Cooks! site across from High Cotton, the boutique hotel will have 45 rooms available for between $350-$400 a night, 30 valet spaces, a rooftop suite, and a plexiglass-encased historic wall, circa 1700.During construction, Saint Hotel owner and developer D. Mark Wyant worked with Charleston's Walled City Task Force to excavate the historic site. The old wall will be on display for guest as they return to the hotel to ... play naughty.Each room will feature "amazing views of the Historic District and beyond" in addition to, some, well, other features.Charleston's Saint is still under construction, but this week we got a peek at a few interior photos from their NOLA and Key West hotels. We'll let you figure out which one is the "Lucifer" room and which is the "Christopher" suite.