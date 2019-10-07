Pick your perfectly plump pumpkins at these Charleston area pumpkin patches 

click to enlarge Flickr user jasleen_kaur

It may continue to be 90 degrees outside, (though it is now officially autumn). But there are a few fall traditions that Charleston does not give up on: namely, we do pumpkin patches really well. Here are a sample of the many patches around Charleston worth visiting.Perhaps the most well-known in Mt. Pleasant, the Boone Hall pumpkin patch has a variety of fun activities for the kids, in addition to pumpkin picking. Your ticket gets you access to a corn maze, jump pillow, slide tower, climbing wall, and more.This “Save the Earth” themed corn maze has both longer and shorter trails for different ages. Their pumpkin barn is supplied with pumpkins from Cotton Hills Farm in Lowrys, S.C. They also offer hay rides, picnic areas, food trucks, and other activities for kids.Throughout Oct., Legare Farms offers different packages such as College Night, Family Night, Middle School Night, and so on. Their daily activities include a barnyard, mini-maze, horse rides, duck races, and a scarecrow factory. No outside food and drinks allowed.This fundraising patch supplements the different outreach missions of the church, and about 60 percent of the profits from their pumpkins go back to the growers.These pumpkin profits support the Mission ministries of KUMC, and have been doing so for the past 18 years running.While the address might give off Christmas vibes, this pumpkin patch offers fall favorites such as cornstalks and hay bales, odd gourds, fall mums, and more.