Pick your perfectly plump pumpkins at these Charleston area pumpkin patches 

It may continue to be 90 degrees outside, (though it is now officially autumn). But there are a few fall traditions that Charleston does not give up on: namely, we do pumpkin patches really well. Here are a sample of the many patches around Charleston worth visiting.
Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch
Perhaps the most well-known in Mt. Pleasant, the Boone Hall pumpkin patch has a variety of fun activities for the kids, in addition to pumpkin picking. Your ticket gets you access to a corn maze, jump pillow, slide tower, climbing wall, and more.
Oct. 1-Oct. 31, Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. $12/ages 2 and up. Boone Hall Plantation.
West Farm Corn Maze
This “Save the Earth” themed corn maze has both longer and shorter trails for different ages. Their pumpkin barn is supplied with pumpkins from Cotton Hills Farm in Lowrys, S.C. They also offer hay rides, picnic areas, food trucks, and other activities for kids.
Through Oct. 27, Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
$5/General (3 and over), corn maze prices vary. 2641 Cooper Store Road, Moncks Corner.
Legare Farms Pumpkin Patch
Throughout Oct., Legare Farms offers different packages such as College Night, Family Night, Middle School Night, and so on. Their daily activities include a barnyard, mini-maze, horse rides, duck races, and a scarecrow factory. No outside food and drinks allowed.
Through Oct. 28, open weekends, free gate admission, paid activities offered inside. 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island.
Hibben United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
This fundraising patch supplements the different outreach missions of the church, and about 60 percent of the profits from their pumpkins go back to the growers.
Through Oct. For more questions call (843) 884-9761 or visit their website. 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant.
Knightsville United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
These pumpkin profits support the Mission ministries of KUMC, and have been doing so for the past 18 years running.
Through Oct. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 12-8 p.m. 1505 Central Ave., Summerville.
The Pumpkin Patch on Mistletoe Lane
While the address might give off Christmas vibes, this pumpkin patch offers fall favorites such as cornstalks and hay bales, odd gourds, fall mums, and more.
Through Oct. Mon.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 3408 Mistletoe Lane, Summerville.