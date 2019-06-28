PHOTOS: Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis' former Charleston home can be yours for a cool $1.8 million 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy William Means
-
Dennis' former home at 36 Elliott St. is on the market
While ghosts of Southern Charm seasons past may float through the halls, the spot at 36 Elliott Street, formerly the home of Kathryn Dennis, looks like a pretty good get. The multi-story townhouse
comes with a garden and parking and rings in at $1,795,000, offered by William Means.
To be clear, Dennis did not own this home, but rather rented it, helping the place get national attention
. The pink house, you know it, right?
According to People
, Dennis recently moved out of the $6,600/month space because her custody battle
with Thomas Ravenel is costly. In a May interview with People
, Dennis said: "I’m just trying to be more responsible on the whole with my finances. That’s part of the reason why I moved out of the other house; because it was too large of an amount of money to be spending when I need to be building savings."
Check out all of the townhouse's pics online
.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge