July 20, 2020 News+Opinion » Features

PHOTOS: Kanye West makes first presidential campaign appearance in North Charleston 

West needs 10,000 signatures by noon on Monday to appear on SC ballot

By
click to enlarge _kanye_west-14.jpg

Ruta Smith/Charleston City Paper

Musician and businessman Kanye West made an appearance in North Charleston on Sunday, the first of his fledgling presidential campaign.

Wearing a bulletproof vest on stage, West spoke for nearly an hour at the Exquis Event Center on a wide variety of topics, at times contradicting himself and scolding the crowd gathered at the venue, about a 25-minute drive from downtown.

West drew a strong reaction from the crowd when he said Harriet Tubman did not free slaves in the American South and cried as he recounted the birth of his daughter North during a discussion about abortion.

Have an hour to spare and want to scratch your head a little? You can watch the whole thing over on Live 5 News' YouTube channel. Charleston-area DJ Kris Kaylin also talked to West, and posted the 12-minute interview on Instagram.

West is working to gather enough signatures to appear on the November general election ballot in South Carolina. He needs 10,000 S.C. residents to support his candidacy by the deadline on noon on Monday.

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH/CHARLESTON CITY PAPER
  • Ruta Smith/Charleston City Paper
