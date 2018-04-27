PHOTOS: Best of Charleston 2018 winners do-si-doed at the BOC18 party last night 

click to enlarge Tag Your Pix

Howdy y'all! Hope all you buckaroos and no accounts had a shit kickin' good time last night. The 2018 Way the West was Won Best of Charleston Party at the North Charleston Convention Center saw the likes of fur trappers, saloon keepers, black jack aces, and bandits. There was even, we hear, an actual moo cow.Dudes and dudettes quenched their desert-like thirst with specialty Moscow Mules and bourbon, served neat. Tee-totalers had access to soda and water bottles aplenty, and chuck wagons lined the wall with delectable eats like duck fat popcorn, hoe cake tacos, mac and cheese, and some highfalutin poke bowls. No, not cowpokes served up raw, ya dumbs. That fleshy good stuff straight from the sea.The few and the brave saddled up a mechanical bull and took to hootin and hollerin, while the tamer folks waited in line to get their photos taken in a "Wanted" frame. Tintypes these were not — each outlaw received two lovely print outs of their mugshot. Memories to last a lifetime, or at least until the gangrene sets in and your limbs fall off.Country western bands Solid Country Gold and Johnny and the Broken Hearts took the stage and encouraged the tipsy pioneers to grab a partner and swing 'em round. There was hip shakin and boot scootin as the steel guitars did, indeed, break our little hearts. The city slickers DJs Sparkboxx and Rehab wrangled up quite a dance party — we even spotted a horse cut loose from the range. Neigh, we've never seen the likes.While we recover this morning, looking like we were rode hard and put away wet, we want to thank our generous sponsors for making our wildest West dreams come true:Patrick J. O'Neill, MD Plastic SurgeryGuilty PleasuresCharleston Heating + AirSavage Law FirmRavenel FordGreystarOnce Upon a ChildCarolina One Real EstateBlackbaudBlu Gorilla TattooDermatology and Laser Center of CharlestonBartercardPalmetto Carriage WorksTag Your PixPost No BillsPure Barre CharlestonBulldog ToursCharleston Green TaxiBootjackCharleston SoundCoca-ColaCharleston Style LimoTiger LilyLanazul TequilaSurf BarCharleston Bloody Mary MixTito's Handmade VodkaFireflyElijah Craig BourbonSunshineShip's Wheel CiderCane RunTullamore DewBackstage Southern WhiskeyHendrick's GinFireballCoronaCru CateringO-KuMartha Lou's