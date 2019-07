PHOTOS: All the sweet sips at Charleston Margarita Fest 2019 

click to enlarge Ashley Rose Stanol

If you weren't at Marg Fest, you missed out on these tasty sips

On Friday, margarita lovers gathered at Brittlebank Park to try some of the best margs Charleston has to offer. With lovely weather and an even more amazing sunset, the event went off without a hitch. There was music, dancing, and a whole lot of margaritas going around.The people spoke andtook home the top award, with the 2017 and 2018 champions,, taking second place andtaking third. It was a tough race and all the participants brought their A game.Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Grumpy Goat, El Pincho Taco, Pink Cactus, Bohemian Bull, Tattooed Senorita, Shelter Kitchen and Bar, Rebel Taqueria, Deco, Krazy Owls, La Hacienda, Sol, Rutledge Cab Co., Container Bar, Ms. Roses, Wild Common, Cherry Wood BBQ, Dalila's, El Jefe, and Lowlife.Tequila Corralejo, Chanmé Frose, Corona, SnoBar, David Aylor, Smoke & Brew, Chubbies, Costco Mt. Pleasant, Mosquito Shield, O'Neil Plastic Surgery, Live Caroline Apartments, Saltwater Cycle, and Gritbox Fitness.See even more photos from our friends at Tag Ur Pix . We're already counting down the days until next year. Tag us in your photos on Instagram using @ChasCityPaper