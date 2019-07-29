PHOTOS: All the sweet sips at Charleston Margarita Fest 2019 

click to enlarge
-
Ashley Rose Stanol
-
If you weren't at Marg Fest, you missed out on these tasty sips
On Friday, margarita lovers gathered at Brittlebank Park to try some of the best margs Charleston has to offer. With lovely weather and an even more amazing sunset, the event went off without a hitch. There was music, dancing, and a whole lot of margaritas going around.
The people spoke and El Jefe
took home the top award, with the 2017 and 2018 champions, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
, taking second place and Dalila's
taking third. It was a tough race and all the participants brought their A game.
2019 participants included:
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Grumpy Goat, El Pincho Taco, Pink Cactus, Bohemian Bull, Tattooed Senorita, Shelter Kitchen and Bar, Rebel Taqueria, Deco, Krazy Owls, La Hacienda, Sol, Rutledge Cab Co., Container Bar, Ms. Roses, Wild Common, Cherry Wood BBQ, Dalila's, El Jefe, and Lowlife.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Tequila Corralejo, Chanmé Frose, Corona, SnoBar, David Aylor, Smoke & Brew, Chubbies, Costco Mt. Pleasant, Mosquito Shield, O'Neil Plastic Surgery, Live Caroline Apartments, Saltwater Cycle, and Gritbox Fitness.
See even more photos from our friends at Tag Ur Pix
. We're already counting down the days until next year. Tag us in your photos on Instagram using @ChasCityPaper
.