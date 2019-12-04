December 04, 2019 Music+Clubs » Features

Phish winds down their 2019 tour with three nights in Charleston 

Phishtory in the Making

By
click to enlarge Phish’s December run in Charleston comes 20 years after their legendary Big Cypress Millennium concert

Provided

Phish’s December run in Charleston comes 20 years after their legendary Big Cypress Millennium concert

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Runaway Gin @ Charleston Pour House

    • Fri., Dec. 6 $15 adv, $20 dos

  •  Phish @ Charleston Area Convention Center

    • Fri., Dec. 6 & 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 7 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 8 & 7:30 p.m. $75
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS