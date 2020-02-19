February 19, 2020 Music+Clubs » Features

Penelope Isles' sibling duo creates dark, beguiling indie-rock 

All in the Family

By
click to enlarge Bassist Lily Wolter (left) played classical harp before performing in the “quite maritime” Penelope Isles

Provided

Bassist Lily Wolter (left) played classical harp before performing in the “quite maritime” Penelope Isles

Related Events

  • Wallows @ Music Farm

    • Sat., Feb. 22

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS