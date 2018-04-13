April 13, 2018 Slideshows » Food+Drink

Peep the new food for the RiverDogs 2018 season 

By Sam Spence
Kitchen Sink Chips
Wagyu Island burger (L-R), shrimp burger, and Beyond vegan burger
Sweet potato waffle fry dish topped with she-crab soup
Vegan dog with black bean and corn relish
The RiverDogs' 25th-anniversary dog includes edible silver leaf, lobster, pork belly, and truffle champagne aioli
Roasted Carrot Dog w/ honey sriracha and cilantro slaw
Pulled pork and spinach & squash (v) flatbread
Sugar-free all-natural frozen fruit drink
Margarita Beer Shake w/ Lime-A-Rita, lime juice, vanilla ice cream, and margarita mix
Two fancy silver-leaf dogs, a table for two, and bottle-service champagne for $175
