PBR holding Pride-inspired events this week, Sept. 9-15 

We'll drink to a week of PBR and Pride
Throughout Charleston Pride Week, Pabst Blue Ribbon will be hosting numerous events to celebrate Charleston Pride (these events are not official Charleston Pride events, but they are another fun excuse to celebrate all things Pride).
Just to sample a few:
From 4-7 p.m. on Mon. Sept. 9, PBR hosts a Happy Hour Pride Parade Sign Decorating event at the Tin Roof.
Then a few hours later, the Pride Pump Up event starts and lasts overnight at the Tin Roof with performer Arianade and trans hip-hop trio Street Queenz.
On Thurs. Sept. 12, get your favorite songs ready because there will be a karaoke night going on at Local 616, where you can donate to We Are Family, a group dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth.
PBR will also be participating in the Pride Parade with their own float on Sat. Sept. 14, starting at 9 a.m.
@ Wragg Square
Corner of Meeting and Charlotte Streets
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 a.m.
Price:
Free
Charleston Pride and Gay & Lesbian
There are more fun events taking place throughout the week and into the weekend — check out all details at the Facebook event page.