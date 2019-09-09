September 09, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

PBR holding Pride-inspired events this week, Sept. 9-15 

PBR knows how to party

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge We'll drink to a week of PBR and Pride - PROVIDED/CAROLINE HERRING
  • Provided/Caroline Herring
  • We'll drink to a week of PBR and Pride
Throughout Charleston Pride Week, Pabst Blue Ribbon will be hosting numerous events to celebrate Charleston Pride (these events are not official Charleston Pride events, but they are another fun excuse to celebrate all things Pride).

Just to sample a few:

From 4-7 p.m. on Mon. Sept. 9, PBR hosts a Happy Hour Pride Parade Sign Decorating event at the Tin Roof.

Then a few hours later, the Pride Pump Up event starts and lasts overnight at the Tin Roof with performer Arianade and trans hip-hop trio Street Queenz.
Related Meet Charleston's trans hip-hop trio, Street Queenz: Black Girl Magic
Meet Charleston's trans hip-hop trio, Street Queenz
Black Girl Magic
Blanco Rivers (aka Queen Blanco) and Mercedes Arline (or, Queen MC) have been finishing each other's sentences since they were eight years old.
By Kelly Rae Smith
Features
On Thurs. Sept. 12, get your favorite songs ready because there will be a karaoke night going on at Local 616, where you can donate to We Are Family, a group dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

PBR will also be participating in the Pride Parade with their own float on Sat. Sept. 14, starting at 9 a.m. 
Event Details Charleston Pride Parade
@ Wragg Square
Corner of Meeting and Charlotte Streets
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 a.m.
Price: Free
Charleston Pride and Gay & Lesbian
Map

There are more fun events taking place throughout the week and into the weekend — check out all details at the Facebook event page.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Charleston Pride Parade @ Wragg Square

    • Sat., Sept. 14, 9 a.m. Free

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS