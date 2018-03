click to enlarge Provided

It’s prom season, people. And while that typically only matters to the 17 and under crowd, PBR is giving the old folks a chance to join in the prom madness — without your mom hassling you about corsage colors.On Friday, April 20, PBR is bringing Drag Prom to Local 616. Dance, drink, and show off your best drag to support We Are Family , a nonprofit that provides a safe space for LGBTQ youth and allies.Tickets are $10 and can be purchased behind the bar at Local 616.