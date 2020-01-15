January 15, 2020 Food+Drink » Features

Paula and Samantha Kramer discuss becoming the new owners of beloved bakery Baguette Magic 

Wake and Bake

By
click to enlarge Sisters Samantha and Paula Kramer are refreshing the eight-year-old James Island bakery

Ruta Smith

Sisters Samantha and Paula Kramer are refreshing the eight-year-old James Island bakery

Latest in Features

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS