Pastry chef and pole dancing instructor Danetra Richardson hosts Zoom pole dancing class 

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
-
A pole-dancing instructor and pastry chef? Yep, Danetra Richardson does it all. Take her Zoom class than order pastries from Swank Desserts
Home workouts starting to feel bland? Fear not — local pole dancing instructor (and pastry chef, owner of Swank Desserts) Danetra Richardson is here to spice up your at-home workout routine. On Tues. April 21 at 6:30 p.m. she hosts "The Twerkologist: Sensual Twerk Flow" on Zoom.
You can sign up for the class through Zoom
. A drop-in class is $10, with options to purchase larger packages, too. PayPal or Venmo Richardson (deets here
) and if you really want to attend but can't afford a class right now, let Richardson know and she'll sign you up free of charge.
Newbies and pros alike are welcome to attend the sensual twerk flow; Richardson will break down moves step-by-step. She promises that you'll learn "sexy AF twerk moves that will mesmerize your audience."
Now is the time to rock your booty shorts and patterned leggings and, if you've got them, kneepads are "heavily recommended" too.
When City Paper chatted with Richardson in 2018
she explained why she loves the art of pole dancing: "When I'm there I feel like I can block out everything else that's going on in my life ... You feel better about yourself, it's awesome. It's sexy and intense and it can be frustrating but empowering all at the same time."
We could all use some of that right now, no?
And if you really want to treat yourself after that intense workout, treat yourself to some of Richardson's sweets. She's opening her site
for orders on Sun. April 19 for a Sat. April 25 pick-up.
When: Tue., April 21, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$10/drop in
Wellness