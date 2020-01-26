Party with Dave Chappelle at Deco after his show next Thurs. Jan. 30 

click to enlarge Live Nation Carolina

Yup, that Dave Chappelle

Event Details Dave Chappelle @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Thu., Jan. 30 Price: $68.50+ Comedy Map

By now you've heard that famed stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle is heading to Charleston to perform to a sold out crowd on Thurs. Jan. 30 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.If you didn't get tickets to the show, fear not. You may still get to meet the man, the myth, the legend. Chappelle's tour DJ, DJ TRAUMA, will set up shop at Deco Nightclub at 10 p.m., immediately following the show. Local event producer Lawson Roberts says that Chappelle plans on joining the afterparty, along with additional "celebrity guests."Tickets at the door are $25 and VIP tables are available; call (843) 640-6996 or email Brittany Reed, vip@decocharleston.com for more info on those.